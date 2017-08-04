FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LCI Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $1.59
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-LCI Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $1.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - LCI Industries

* LCI Industries reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.59

* Q2 sales $547 million versus I/B/E/S view $507.6 million

* July sales rose 27 percent to $150 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LCI Industries - ‍RV industry growth trend in 2017 remains strong as Q2 wholesale RV shipments were up 15 percent​

* LCI Industries - ‍we continue to see strong growth in our aftermarket sales​

* LCI Industries - estimated full year 2017 capital expenditures $ 65 - $ 75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.