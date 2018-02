Feb 8 (Reuters) - LCI Industries:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 SALES ROSE 36 PERCENT TO $547 MILLION

* TAYLOR MADE DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD $154 MILLION OF NET SALES IN 2018

* NET INCOME IN Q4 INCLUDED A ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE OF $13.2 MILLION OR $0.52 PER DILUTED SHARE RELATED TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TCJA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.16, REVENUE VIEW $511.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S