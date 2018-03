BRIEF-LCM Partners And Brookfield Asset Management Enter Strategic Partnership

March 21 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc :

* LCM PARTNERS AND BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP​

* LCM PARTNERS- ‍ UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME​

* ‍LCM PARTNERS - FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED​

* ‍LCM PARTNERS SAYS LINK FINANCIAL COMPRISES BOTH LCM AND ITS SISTER COMPANIES

* ‍LCM PARTNERS - LINK FINANCIAL GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY UNDER LEADERSHIP OF EXISTING MANAGEMENT TEAM​