June 19 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA:

* Planned Acquisition of Olys

* IF CLOSED, THIS ACQUISITION WILL GENERATE EXTENSIVE SYNERGIES WITH LDLC GROUP’S EXISTING OFFERING

* MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON PURCHASE OF OLYS’S ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL COULD BE SIGNED WITHIN NEXT FOUR MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)