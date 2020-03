BRIEF-Le Belier FY EBITDA Down At 45.4 Million Euros

March 17 (Reuters) - LE BELIER SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS DROP IN ACTIVITY DURING Q1 2020 COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* FY REVENUE: 319,5 M€

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 12.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 45.4 MILLION VERSUS 53.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY FREE CASH-FLOW: 19,3 M€

* NOT PROPOSING ANY DIVIDEND

* 2020 OUTLOOK: CASH FLOW SITUATION ENSURES CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS

* 2020 OUTLOOK: EXCLUDING EFFECT LINKED TO COVID-19 FOR WHICH IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE THE IMPACT ON ACTIVITY IN SECOND QUARTER, GROUP ANTICIPATES A RETURN TO GROWTH IN SECOND HALF AND CONFIRMS MEDIUM-TERM POSITIVE PROSPECTS