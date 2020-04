April 22 (Reuters) - Le Belier SA:

* REPORTS Q1 2020 REVENUE

* LONG-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE IN VIEW OF TRANSPORT INDUSTRY’S NEED FOR LIGHTER VEHICLES

* MAINTAINS PROGRAMME OF 85 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES THIS YEAR, ALTHOUGH SOME OF THEM TO BE DELAYED UNTIL 2021

* Q2 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE IMPACTED BY EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION, IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 73.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 88.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)