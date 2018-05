May 18 (Reuters) - Le Chateau Inc:

* LE CHÂTEAU REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* FOR 2018, PROJECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE $3.0 TO $3.5 MILLION

* SALES FOR Q4 AMOUNTED TO $56.0 MILLION VERSUS $62.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: