BRIEF-Le Saunda Holdings Posts Q4 Retail Business Total Sales Decline Of 30.9%

March 9 (Reuters) - Le Saunda Holdings Ltd:

* Q4 RETAIL BUSINESS RECORDED A TOTAL SALES DECLINE OF 30.9%

* Q4 RETAIL BUSINESS RECORDED SAME STORE SALES DECLINE OF 18.5%

* Q4 E-COMMERCE BUSINESS RECORDED A TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 7.2%

* OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED SALE PERFORMANCE FROM LATE JANUARY TO END OF FEBRUARY 2020

* ASSESSMENT OF RISKS AND POTENTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON GROUP IS BEING CARRIED OUT