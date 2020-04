April 30 (Reuters) - LE TANNEUR ET CIE SA:

* FY NET LOSS OF €2.57 MILLION, AN IMPROVEMENT OF €1.15 MILLION COMPARED TO 2018

* CASH POSITION UP EUR 2.5 MILLION BETWEEN JANUARY 1 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019

* NOTES THAT COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS SINCE MID-MARCH 2020

* END-DEC OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS PUBLISHED LOSS OF EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2Spi1tL Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)