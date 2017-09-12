BRIEF-Lead Eastern Investment to invest 5.1 mln yuan to set up JV

Sept 12(Reuters) - Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd

* Says co plans to set up JV with a Shanghai-based cultural communication firm (partner)

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in design, development and operation of wedding venues and parent-child projects

* Says co and partner will invest 5.1 million yuan and 4.9 million yuan in the JV respectively

* Says co and partner will hold a 51 percent stake and a 49 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bDv7Qq

