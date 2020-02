Feb 28 (Reuters) - Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd :

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB7.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS RMB 2 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB15.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB16.6 MILLION

* EXTENT OF COVID-19'S IMPACT ON GROUP'S BUSINESS UNCLEAR AT THIS STAGE BECAUSE 1Q2020 IS A LULL PERIOD