April 19 (Reuters) -

* LEADER OF CANADA’S OPPOSITION NEW DEMOCRATS, ASKED IF HE WILL BACK LIBERAL GOVERNMENT’S BUDGET, SAYS “I WILL NOT BE IRRESPONSIBLE AND TRIGGER AN ELECTION”

* LEADER OF CANADA'S OPPOSITION NEW DEMOCRATS SAYS HE WILL NOT TRIGGER AN ELECTION DURING A PANDEMIC (Reporting by David Ljunggren)