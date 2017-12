Dec 14 (Reuters) - LeadFX Inc:

* LEADFX PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

* LEADFX INC - ENTERED INTO BINDING TERM SHEET WITH SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND IV, LP & INCOR ENERGY MATERIALS FOR ISSUE OF UP TO 2.4 MILLION UNITS

* LEADFX INC - UNITS SHALL BE ISSUED AT $0.49 PER UNIT BY WAY OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: