March 28 (Reuters) - Leadfx Inc:

* LEADFX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* LEADFX - IS SEEKING TO MOVE INTO EARLY WORKS PROGRAM OF ENGINEERING & DESIGN FOR HYDROMETALLURGICAL FACILITY AND UNDERTAKING FURTHER CLOSED CYCLE PILOT PLANT​

* ‍DISCUSSIONS WITH PROJECT FINANCIERS HAVE BEEN INITIATED​

* QTRLY NET LOSS BEFORE TAX $5.4 MILLION VERSUS $2.3 MILLION