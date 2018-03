March 19 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc:

* LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC.

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC - KINDRED'S SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 29, 2018