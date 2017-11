Nov 30 (Reuters) - Leaf Group Ltd:

* LEAF GROUP APPOINTS JANTOON REIGERSMAN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LEAF GROUP LTD - ‍MOST RECENTLY, REIGERSMAN WAS CFO OF OGIN INC​

* LEAF GROUP LTD - ‍JANTOON REIGERSMAN HAS JOINED ITS EXECUTIVE TEAM AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AND WILL START IN HIS NEW ROLE ON DECEMBER 11, 2017​