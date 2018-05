BRIEF-Leagold Arranges Financings To Close With The Brio Acquisition

May 2 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp:

* LEAGOLD ARRANGES FINANCINGS TO CLOSE WITH THE BRIO ACQUISITION

* LEAGOLD MINING CORP - EXISTING $150 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN AMENDED TO PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION TRANCHE OF FUNDING

* LEAGOLD - ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS, THROUGH FUND IT MANAGES, AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR $45 MILLION WORTH OF LEAGOLD COMMON SHARES AT C$2.7143/SHARE

* LEAGOLD MINING - ORION INVESTMENT EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ORION’S CURRENT OWNERSHIP IN CO BEING MAINTAINED, ON PRO FORMA BASIS, AT ABOUT 16% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: