July 17 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp:

* Leagold reports los filos Q2 gold production of 46,098 oz and provides operations update

* Leagold Mining Corp - expect "significant" production and cost improvements will be reflected in results of Q4 and onwards

* Leagold Mining Corp - mine planning and heap leach pad management issues will continue into Q3 for gold production