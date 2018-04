April 10 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp:

* LEAGOLD REPORTS Q1 2018 PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

* Q1 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION AT LOS FILOS MINE IN MEXICO OF 51,003 OUNCES IN LINE WITH FY GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 215,000 AND 240,000 OZ

* AFTER BRIO GOLD ACQUISITION, COMBINED CO EXPECTED TO PRODUCE GOLD AT A RATE OF ABOUT 450,000 OZ PER YEAR FROM 4 MINES IN MEXICO AND BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: