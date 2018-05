May 2 (Reuters) - Leagold Mining Corp:

* LEAGOLD REPORTS Q1 2018 EARNINGS AND AISC MARGIN OF $14.5 MILLION

* Q1 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 51,003 OUNCES (OZ) AT ITS LOS FILOS MINE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04