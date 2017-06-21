BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics announces collaboration with Merck

June 21 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc

* Leap therapeutics announces collaboration with merck to evaluate keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with dkn-01 in esophagogastric cancer

* Leap therapeutics inc - additional details of collaboration were not disclosed.

* Leap therapeutics inc - collaboration agreement is between leap and merck, through a subsidiary

* Leap therapeutics inc - study is expected to begin enrolling patients in second-half of 2017