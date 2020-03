BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics Announces Executive Leadership Changes

March 18 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc:

* LEAP THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC - CHRISTOPHER K. MIRABELLI, PH.D., WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC - ALL CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC - DOUGLAS E. ONSI, LEAP’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IS BEING NAMED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC - CYNTHIA SIRARD HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC - JOHN LITTLECHILD WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM LEAP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: