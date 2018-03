March 14 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc:

* LEAP THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES DKN-01 PROGRAM UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES SCIENTIFIC PRESENTATIONS AT AACR ANNUAL MEETING

* LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC - FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)