BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study

June 21 (Reuters) - Leap Therapeutics Inc-

* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)

* Leap Therapeutics Inc says under agreement, merck will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying Keytruda(reg) for clinical trials - sec filing

* Leap Therapeutics Inc - agreement provides that both Leap and Merck will jointly own clinical data generated from this clinical trial Source text: (bit.ly/2rDzxuZ) Further company coverage: