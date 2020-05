May 20 (Reuters) - Lear Corp:

* LEAR CORP - CONFIRMS THAT CO WAS NOTIFIED BY AN EMPLOYEE OF ITS HAMMOND, IN FACILITY THAT THEY HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* LEAR CORP - HAMMOND, INDIANA FACILITY TEMPORARILY STOPPED PRODUCTION FOR DEEP CLEANING AND DISINFECTION