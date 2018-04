BRIEF-Lear Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $5.16

April 26 (Reuters) - Lear Corp:

* LEAR REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BILLION TO $22 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1,790 MILLION TO $1,810 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MILLION, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $21.93 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S