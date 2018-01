BRIEF-Lear Reports Q4 EPS Of $5.80

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lear Corp:

* LEAR REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.38

* Q4 SALES $5.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.24 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.80

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.4 BILLION TO $21.6 BILLION

* SAYS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1,230 MILLION TO $1,250 MILLION

* LEAR -FY 2018 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES IS ESTIMATED TO BE $1.8 BILLION, AND FY 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN $1.2 BILLION​

* ‍IN Q4, CO RECOGNIZED ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFITOF $146 MILLION AS ARESULT OF TAX REFORM​

* ‍FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $630 MILLION​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $630 MILLION AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $480 MILLION​

* ‍FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $65 MILLION​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $21.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: