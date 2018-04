April 24 (Reuters) - Learning Technologies Group PLC :

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF PEOPLEFLUENT FOR $150 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION AND TRANSACTION COSTS FOR ACQUISITION ARE INTENDED TO BE FUNDED BY PLACING OF NEW SHARES RAISING ABOUT £80 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION, TRANSACTION COSTS FOR ACQUISITION INTENDED TO BE FUNDED UP TO C.$48 MILLION (C.£35 MILLION) IN INCREMENTAL DEBT FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)