BRIEF-Learning Technologies To Undertake Equity Placing Of 64.4 Mln New Ordinary Shares

May 28 (Reuters) - Learning Technologies Group PLC:

* LEARNING TECH GP PLC - PROPOSED PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES

* LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC - UPDATED 2022 RUN-RATE TARGET OF C.£230 MILLION REVENUES AND C.£66 MILLION EBIT

* LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC - INTENTION TO UNDERTAKE AN EQUITY PLACING OF 64.4 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.375 PENCE EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC - DESPITE COVID-19, BUSINESS CONTINUES TO PERFORM WELL AND IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS.

* LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC - BUSINESS HAS YET TO SEE A MATERIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON COMPANY’S PERFORMANCE SO FAR THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC - NET DEBT AS OF 30TH APRIL 2020 WAS £8.5 MILLION

* LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP - CASH SAVING MEASURES THAT HAVE BEEN ACTIONED ARE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN A CASH SAVING OF CIRCA £16 MILLION DURING 2020