BRIEF-Leasinvest Real Estate end-Sept. rental income stable at 42.1 million euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA:

* FAIR VALUE REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AT SEPTEMBER 30 EUR 883.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 819.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RENTAL INCOME AT SEPT 30 EUR ‍​42.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IS CONFIRMED

* NET RESULT GROUP SHARE AT SEPT 30 EUR ‍​29.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT SEPT 30 ‍​WAS 93.00 PERCENT VERSUS 97.50 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN DIVIDEND OVER 2017 AT SAME LEVEL AS THAT OF 2016‍​