Jan 24 (Reuters) - LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA:

* EXTENDS INVESTMENT IN GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG AND LEASED 100% OF MERCATOR BUILDING IN LUXEMBOURG

* ALSO LEASED 25% OF OFFICE BUILDING UNDER CONSTRUCTION

* EXTENSION OF FRUN RETAIL PARK ASTEN IN AUSTRIA TO BE DELIVERED SOON, IS ALSO NEARLY ENTIRELY LEASED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)