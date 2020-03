BRIEF-Leasinvest Real Estate Says Its Retail Part Most Impacted By Coronavirus

March 30 (Reuters) - Leasinvest Real Estate SCA:

* UPDATE COVID-19-IMPACT - ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RETAIL PART OF OUR CONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO IS AT PRESENT MOST IMPACTED

* CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES DO AT PRESENT HOWEVER NOT IMPAIR CONTRACTUAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS, UNLESS OTHERWISE DEFINED BY LOCAL LEGISLATION OR REGULATION

* DEBT RATIO IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ON 31 MARCH 2020, BUT WILL REMAIN BELOW 60%-THRESHOLD

* AS ANNOUNCED BY COMPANY ON 19 FEBRUARY, PAYMENT OF A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 5.25 EUR PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED AT NEXT GENERAL MEETING OF 18 MAY

* EXPECTS AN IMPACT ON VALUATION OF PARTICIPATION (10.70%) IN RETAIL ESTATES, AS ITS SHARE PRICE HAS STRONGLY DECREASED OVER PAST WEEKS

* DISPOSES OF SOLID AND FIXED SHAREHOLDERS, A HIGH-QUALITY REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO, CONFIRMED AND SUFFICIENT CREDIT LINES (HEADROOM OF CA. EUR 90 MILLION ON 31 DECEMBER 2019)

* COMPANY CAN AT PRESENT NOT ASSESS IMPACT ON 2020 COMPANY RESULTS

* CONFIRMS THAT AFOREMENTIONED EVENTS DO NOT IMPACT EVENTS OF CLOSED FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)