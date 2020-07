July 2 (Reuters) - LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA:

* NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE RENTAL INCOME OF THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 IS ESTIMATED AT CA. € 4 MILLION

* THIS AMOUNT IS EXPECTED TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* PRACTICALLY ALL SHOPS OF OUR RETAIL TENANTS HAVE IN THE REOPENED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)