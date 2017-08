July 27 (Reuters) - Bank Audi Sal

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $212.8 MILLION VERSUS $202 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET FEE AND COMMISION INCOME $126.8 MILLION VERSUS $127.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END-JUNE 2017 CUSTOMER DEPOSITS $36.3 BILLION

* AS AT END-JUNE 2017 TOTAL LOANS $17.6 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: