April 11 (Reuters) - BANK AUDI:

* OGM APPROVES FY DIVIDEND OF $6 PER SHARE FOR SERIES “G” PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS

* OGM APPROVES FY DIVIDEND OF $6.5 PER SHARE FOR SERIES “H” PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS

* OGM APPROVES FY DIVIDEND OF $7 PER SHARE FOR SERIES “I” PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS

* OGM APPROVES FY DIVIDEND OF $4 PER SHARE FOR SERIES “J” PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS

* OGM APPROVES FY DIVIDEND OF LBP 829.125 PER SHARE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS