BRIEF-Lebanon's BLC Bank FY Profit Falls

Jan 31 (Reuters) - BLC BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $46.4 MILLION VERSUS $47.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME $100.2 MILLION VERSUS $95.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET TOTAL LOANS INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT, FROM $1.5 BILLION IN 2016 TO $1.6 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* TOTAL DEPOSITS DECREASED BY 3 PERCENT IN 2017 TO SETTLE AT $3.92 BILLION COMPARED TO $4.05 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* AS OF END-DEC, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 18.4 PERCENT