July 31 (Reuters) - BLOM BANK

* H1 NET PROFIT INCREASED TO $233.5 MILLION, UP BY 3.03 PERCENT YEAR-ON -YEAR

* AS AT END-JUNE CUSTOMERS’ DEPOSITS ROSE TO $26.67 BILLION , UP 7.51 PERCENT

* AS AT END -JUNE LOANS INCREASED TO $7.69 BILLION, UP 7.41 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YAER

* AS AT END-JUNE CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 17 PERCENT Source: (bit.ly/2heuvnU) Further company coverage: )