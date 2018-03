March 26 (Reuters) - BYBLOS BANK SAL:

* BOARD PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF LBP 212 PER SHARE BEFORE WITHHOLDING TAX FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

* BOARD PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF $8 PER SHARE BEFORE WITHHOLDING TAX FOR PREFERRED SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS 2008 AND CLASS 2009 Source:(bit.ly/2n8ur6M) Further company coverage: