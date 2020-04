April 30 (Reuters) - LECICO EGYPT:

* REOPENED ITS SUBSIDIARY LECICO FOR CERAMICS WHICH HAD BEEN CLOSED FOR TWO WEEKS DUE TO CASES OF COVID-19 IDENTIFIED AMONG ITS WORKERS

* INTERNATIONAL CERAMICS CLOSES FOR TWO WEEKS DUE TO COVID-19 CASE