BRIEF-Leclanché Confirms To Double Revenue For FY 2018

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ SA:LECLANCHÉ ANNOUNCES INTERIM RESULTS FOR 2018 AND REPORTS A DOUBLING OF REVENUES DURING THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

* ON TRACK TO BE EBITDA BREAKEVEN BY 2020

* H1 REVENUES HAVE MORE THAN DOUBLED YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 22.3 MILLION FROM CHF 10.6 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA LOSSES HAVE REDUCED ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES

* EXPECTS YEAR-END EBITDA LOSS TO REDUCE AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE

* ON TRACK TO DOUBLE REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018