* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ SA:ENEL, ENERTRAG AND LECLANCHÉ TEAM UP TO BUILD STORAGE PLANT IN GERMANY

* INVESTMENT PLANNED FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PLANT IS APPROX. 17 MILLION EUROS

* FIRST 2 MW SECTION OF FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN APRIL 2018

* ENTIRE PLANT PLANNED TO COME ONLINE BY END OF YEAR