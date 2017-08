June 8 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* LECLANCHÉ POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ‍ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS POSTPONING COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) SCHEDULED FOR 14TH JUNE TO A DATE IN JULY TO BE CONFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)