June 7 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ SA: LECLANCHÉ SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL BOARD PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* APPROVED INCREASE OF AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL TO AN AMOUNT OF CHF 60’511’905.00 (40’341’270 SHARES)

* COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO BE EBITDA POSITIVE BY 2020

* APPROVED INCREASE OF CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL TO AN AMOUNT OF CHF 56’011’905.00 (FOR 37’341’270 SHARES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)