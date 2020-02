BRIEF-Leclanché Secures Convertible Loan Facility Of Up To CHF 39 Million

Feb 18 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* SECURES CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO CHF 39 MILLION WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS AND ADDITIONAL CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITY OF CHF 25 MILLION WITH FEFAM

* COMPANY CONFIRMS SEPARATE INVESTMENT OF CHF 25 MILLION BY FEFAM

* INITIAL CHF 2.9 MILLION TRANCHE UNDER CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITY

* TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS ALLOWS IT TO CONVERT EACH LOAN NOTE INTO LECLANCHÉ SHARES

* ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM A LONG-TIME SUPPORTIVE SHAREHOLDER OF LECLANCHÉ BRINGS TOTAL GROWTH FUNDING RAISED IN 2020 TO UP TO APPROX. CHF 64 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)