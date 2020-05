May 1 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* LECLANCHE SA - GRANTED EXTENSION BY SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG OF REGULATORY DEADLINE FOR PUBLICATION OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT, FROM APRIL 30 TO JUNE 15

* LECLANCHÉ ANNOUNCES DEFERRAL OF PUBLICATION OF ITS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: