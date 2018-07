July 17 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* LECLANCHÉ CONSOLIDATES DEBT WITH A SINGLE LENDER AND SIMPLIFIES DEBT STRUCTURE

* LECLANCHE - FEFAM AGREES TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING DEBT FROM OTHER THIRD-PARTY INVESTORS AND TO EXTEND ITS MATURITY TO 31 MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)