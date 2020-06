June 4 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ DRAWS DOWN A SECOND TRANCHE OF CHF 720,000 FROM THE CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO CHF 39 MILLION WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS

* INITIAL CHF 2.9 MILLION TRANCHE UNDER CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITY WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS WAS DRAWN DOWN IN FEBRUARY 2020

* SECOND CHF 720,000 TRANCHE WILL BE USED TO FUND COMPANY OPERATIONS AND EXPANSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)