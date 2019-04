April 5 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* FY EBITDA LOSS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES REDUCED BY MORE THAN HALF

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WERE CHF 49 MILLION, UP FROM CHF 18 MILLION IN 2017

* FY EBITDA LOSS FOR YEAR AMOUNTS TO CHF (39.1) MILLION COMPARED TO A LOSS OF CHF (31.8) MILLION PREVIOUS YEAR