BRIEF-Leclanche FY Net Loss Widens To CHF 83.4 Million

May 18 (Reuters) - LECLANCHE SA:

* UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 WERE CHF 16.3 MILLION, DOWN FROM CHF 48.7 MILLION IN 2018

* UNAUDITED EBITDA LOSS FOR YEAR WAS CHF (58.9) MILLION COMPARED TO CHF (39.1) MILLION IN 2018

* UNAUDITED NET LOSS FOR YEAR WAS CHF (83.4) MILLION COMPARED TO CHF (50.7) MILLION IN 2018

* COMBINED ORDER BOOK, EXCLUDING ST. KITTS PROJECT, NOW EXCEEDS CHF 90 MILLION, FOR DELIVERY OVER YEARS 2020 TO 2021

* NO PROJECTS HAVE BEEN LOST AND REVENUE NOT RECOGNIZED IN 2019 WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN 2020

* DECISION TO BUILD PROJECTS SUCH AS ST. KITTS UNDER A BOO MODEL, AIMS AT PROVIDING LONG-TERM PROFITABILITY IMPROVEMENTS FROM 2022 ONWARDS