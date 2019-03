March 6 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: LECLANCHÉ SA: LECLANCHÉ ANNOUNCES MORE THAN 2.5 TIMES INCREASE IN 2018 REVENUES

* FY REVENUE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN CHF 47 MILLION, COMPARED TO CHF 18 MILLION IN 2017

* ENTERS 2019 WITH A SOLID ORDER BOOK AND AWARDED PROJECTS OF MORE THAN CHF 60 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)